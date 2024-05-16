Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 2,007 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.14. 730,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,311. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

