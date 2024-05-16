Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $9.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.72. 2,819,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.13. The company has a market cap of $171.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

