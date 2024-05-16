Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 37,626 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,626 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Intel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 47,677,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,375,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

