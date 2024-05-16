Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 476 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,206,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 597,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,862 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.71. 1,694,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

