Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 9,914 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Shopify were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,603,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

