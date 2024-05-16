Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $223,000 Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1,280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS Profile



Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

