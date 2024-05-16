Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $245,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 1,378,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,785. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

