Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $553,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,952 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,319,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,756 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,051,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

