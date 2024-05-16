Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE traded up $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $182.06. The company had a trading volume of 728,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

