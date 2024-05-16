Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.31. 1,735,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.66 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.68.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

