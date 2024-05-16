Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in Humana by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 287,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Humana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.19. 2,167,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

