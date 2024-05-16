Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 937,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 294,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 436,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,590. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

