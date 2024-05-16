Bank of America Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $61.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ES traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. 886,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

