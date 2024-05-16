Base Resources (LON:BSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.50

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.54 ($0.16), with a volume of 290807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £150.64 million, a PE ratio of -325.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.53.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

