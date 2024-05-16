Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
Belite Bio Stock Performance
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
