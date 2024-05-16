Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of -1.52. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

