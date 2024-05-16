Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of BLTE stock remained flat at $42.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of -1.52.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

