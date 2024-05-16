Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOEV. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of GOEV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 5,108,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,498. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canoo will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 114.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

