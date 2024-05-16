Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

TV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 95,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

