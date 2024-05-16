Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

Better Home & Finance stock opened at 0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.45 and a 200 day moving average of 0.52. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 0.34 and a 12-month high of 62.91.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.