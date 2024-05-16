Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 1.1 %
Better Home & Finance stock opened at 0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.45 and a 200 day moving average of 0.52. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 0.34 and a 12-month high of 62.91.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
