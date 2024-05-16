Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,987. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

