Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $9.47. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 3,742,075 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

The stock has a market cap of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $309,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 77.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 155,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

