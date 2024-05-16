BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 48,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 23,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 2,438,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.