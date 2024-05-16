BHP Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 29,948 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average volume of 3,120 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.3 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.07. 1,835,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

