Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Biodesix Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biodesix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 85.80% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

