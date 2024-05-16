Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.3 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
BITGF stock remained flat at $14.63 during trading on Thursday. Biotage AB has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.
About Biotage AB (publ)
