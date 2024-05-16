Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.3 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

BITGF stock remained flat at $14.63 during trading on Thursday. Biotage AB has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

