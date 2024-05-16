Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIR. Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$5.96. 984,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.82.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0897456 EPS for the current year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

