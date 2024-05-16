Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 20,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Bit Digital Price Performance
Shares of BTBT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 4.85.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on BTBT
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.