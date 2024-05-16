Bj North Sells 1,136 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $39,782.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,496 shares in the company, valued at $87,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLBC. StockNews.com raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

