BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Sells $56,896.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 481,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,172. The company has a market cap of $876.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

