BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

