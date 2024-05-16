BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
