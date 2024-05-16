Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLNK. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,835,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,356. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.82.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 568,417 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Blink Charging by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 249,810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 162,109 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

