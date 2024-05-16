Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,062,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,576,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,828 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 70,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

