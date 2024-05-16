bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.74.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,081 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
