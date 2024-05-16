bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,081 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.