BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 205,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE BXC traded down $4.74 on Thursday, hitting $102.27. 47,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,513. The company has a market capitalization of $885.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.71. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 305.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BlueLinx by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

