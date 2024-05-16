BMO Capital Markets Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $235.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $234.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.06.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $207.32. 627,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

