BMO Capital Markets Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$13.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.36.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

In related news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00. In related news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00. Insiders sold a total of 355,170 shares of company stock worth $3,342,138 in the last three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

