BMO Capital Markets Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$28.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EFN. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Shares of EFN stock traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 484,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.89. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

