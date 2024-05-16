BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

