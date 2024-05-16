Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $240.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.32. 4,483,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,386. Boeing has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

