Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $24,841,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $13.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,779.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,045. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,564.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,454.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

