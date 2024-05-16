Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.7 %

BOOT stock opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

