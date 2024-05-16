Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.55.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. 164,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,131. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $111.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

