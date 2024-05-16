Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.940-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.0 million-$407.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.2 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.55.

NYSE BOOT opened at $109.93 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

