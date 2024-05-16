Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,920,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.71% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STGW shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

