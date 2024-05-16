Boston Partners Buys Shares of 245,442 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Pegasystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,625. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

