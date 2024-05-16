Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vector Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

