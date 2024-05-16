Boston Partners Grows Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1,067.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PHINIA were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

