Boston Partners Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

