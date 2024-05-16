Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.21% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

