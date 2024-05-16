Boston Partners Makes New $12.14 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 457,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,000. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of NiSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,637,000 after buying an additional 612,919 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,786,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,980,000 after purchasing an additional 568,980 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,191,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,014,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,076,000 after buying an additional 382,569 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

